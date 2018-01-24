Ocean City Police Department Press Release

This past weekend our ACOs had a visitor to keep watch over on the beach. This young Harbor Seal beached himself to get some rest on Friday. Seals are a rare site in Ocean City, but one photographers dream of. Thanks to photographer, Cynthia Herrick Photography, for sending us these awesome shots she captured.
A reminder to citizens, if you see a seal on the beach, please contact our Animal Control Unit, 410-723-6600. Also, please remember to enjoy viewing the seals from a distance. Law states you must stay 150 feet away from the seals at all times, as to not disturb them. A seal that hasn't been able to rest enough and returns to sea too soon, can drowned.
