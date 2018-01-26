Ocean City Missing Wanted Person

Wanted/Missing Person
Officers are currently searching for Justin Risbon, 33 years old, 6'02, 210lbs. Risbon has two warrants for traffic violations and officers are attempting to check on his welfare.
Risbon was last seen on foot in the area of 112th Street at about 1:20am. He was wearing a black and white camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a red colored duffel bag. If seen please contact the Ocean City Police Department at (410) 723-6600.
1 comment:
They dont give a rats behind about his welfare. You want people to snitch over a traffic offense?
