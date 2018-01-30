PRESS RELEASE
NORMAN JOSEPH FISHER CONVICTED OF FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT AND RELATED GUN CHARGES
On January 29, 2018, Norman Joseph Fisher, age 39 of Quantico, was convicted of First Degree Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Illegal Possession of a Firearm and related charges in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. He faces up to 49 years of incarceration at sentencing. Sentencing has been postponed to allow for a pre-sentence investigation.
These charges arise from an incident on February 25, 2017, where Mr. Fisher pointed a rifle at his wife and threatened to kill her. He later expelled his wife and their two minor children from their residence in the middle of the night. Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office surrounded Fisher’s residence in response to a 911 call. Fisher was taken into custody after being Tased and struggling with Sheriff’s Deputies at his residence. Police located two firearms in the residence along with various types of ammunition. Mr. Fisher is prohibited from owning any firearms as the result of a prior conviction for Second Degree Assault.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes commended members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case. State’s Attorney Dykes also thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Jared Monteiro, who prosecuted this case.
For more information or for an interview please call the Office of the State’s Attorney at (410) 548-4880 or visit www.wicomicosao.com.
1 comment:
I bet he doesn't get 10years incarceration
Post a Comment