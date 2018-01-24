Newest Part Of Downtown Salisbury Construction To Begin Soon

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
I think this is going to be a beautiful building once completed. It is nice to see great things happening downtown. This will always bring jobs back to the area. Salisbury is really moving in the right direction. We have a trolley service for the SU students we now have bike paths, the Folk Festival Main street is almost complete we have krispy kreame and a new burlington coat factory and Fire house subs.We also have the new bear in the Zoo. Congratulation to the Mayor and City Council for all the hard work they do to make Salisbury A good place. I also don't paying a little extra in taxes to support their pay raise. I wish they could get paid more.
I fail to see a commitment here.I see the potential,but that's pretty much it.
lol, they can't even sell those condos next door for 50K a pop.
We need jobs that pay enough to make a living. Krispy kreme and other stores that are moving in, pay wages that are so low. Its creates a fake society that lives off welfare and credit debit. Which also leads to increase in crime. If someone would help bring in decent jobs, instead of planting trees, the rest will fall in place. The city is spending money on stupid stuff, period.
