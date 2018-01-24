Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Newest Part Of Downtown Salisbury Construction To Begin Soon


This will be the mix use restaurant and business spaces across the river from brew river near Salisbury marina
Posted by on

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

I think this is going to be a beautiful building once completed. It is nice to see great things happening downtown. This will always bring jobs back to the area. Salisbury is really moving in the right direction. We have a trolley service for the SU students we now have bike paths, the Folk Festival Main street is almost complete we have krispy kreame and a new burlington coat factory and Fire house subs.We also have the new bear in the Zoo. Congratulation to the Mayor and City Council for all the hard work they do to make Salisbury A good place. I also don't paying a little extra in taxes to support their pay raise. I wish they could get paid more.

January 24, 2018 at 9:22 AM
Anonymous said...

I fail to see a commitment here.I see the potential,but that's pretty much it.

January 24, 2018 at 10:19 AM
Anonymous said...

lol, they can't even sell those condos next door for 50K a pop.

January 24, 2018 at 10:22 AM
Anonymous said...

We need jobs that pay enough to make a living. Krispy kreme and other stores that are moving in, pay wages that are so low. Its creates a fake society that lives off welfare and credit debit. Which also leads to increase in crime. If someone would help bring in decent jobs, instead of planting trees, the rest will fall in place. The city is spending money on stupid stuff, period.

January 24, 2018 at 11:38 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)