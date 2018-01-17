Mayor Announces Significant Improvements in Nutrient Levels with New Wastewater Plant
Salisbury, MD – Mayor Jake Day is pleased to announce that the City’s new wastewater treatment plant, which went online at the end of November, has already brought the City into compliance with the new MDE standards for nutrient levels in effluent, bringing the levels of Nitrogen and Phosphorous well under the permit levels for each.
Based upon permitted levels established in 2010, the City had a target of 8mg/L of Total Nitrogen in its effluent, and 2mg/L of Total Phosphorous. New permit ENR (Enhanced Nutrient Removal) levels which went into effect on January 1st, 2018, bring those concentrations even lower, with Total Nitrogen down to 4mg/L, and Total Phosphorous at 0.3mg/L.
For the month of December, the new plant brought the average monthly Total Nitrogen concentrations down to 3.97mg/L of effluent, and average monthly Total Phosphorous down to 0.05mg/L – a significant improvement over the year-to-date averages of 24.595mg/L and 0.575mg/L respectively.
“We’re talking about a plant which, technically, isn’t fully online just yet,” said the Mayor. “Substantial completion is scheduled for this coming April, with final acceptance on May 30th.
“When the remaining parts of the system are fully operational, we expect even better results than we’re already seeing – and what we’re already seeing is tremendous.”
The 52-million-dollar contract was funded through MDE Bay Restoration Funds and ENR Grants, Biological Nutrient Removal grants, and a Water Quality State Revolving Fund Loan with a 0% interest rate.
Mayor Day thanked City leaders who preceded him for their diligence and steadfastness in ensuring that taxpayers received the plant they paid for, in spite of numerous setbacks.
The plant, which is currently running at approximately half-capacity, is expected to be at full power within the next two months, with biosolid processing, new filters, UV disinfection system, and completion of two process trains including anoxic tanks and secondary clarifiers still remaining to be completed.
Looks like Assboro still reads this blog. He has just posted that Day's announcement is BS and that they take feces, etc. from there to the landfill in order to get the WWTP to work. What's the truth?
