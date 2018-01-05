Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks December DUI Arrests
The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of December 2017:
- Michael Ray Ross, 55 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Kimberly Jean Klass, 27 YOA, Pocomoke City, MD
- Ryan Demetres Jackson, 51 YOA, Baltimore, MD
- Ryan Demetres Jackson, 51 YOA, Baltimore, MD (2nd Arrest)
- Delquin Jevonta’e Young, 25 YOA, Baltimore, MD
- Annette Byrd Chaney, 59 YOA, New Church, VA
- Meggin Lynn Nicholson, 39 YOA, Ocean Pines, MD
- Brian Lee James, 39 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Christopher Bruce Thomas Brown, 28 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Dana Audre Elmore, 45 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Kodjo Boating, 66 YOA, New Windsor, NY
- Javier Garcia Galvez, 30 YOA, Crisfield, MD
- Cornelio Perez Martin, 33 YOA, Greensboro, NC
