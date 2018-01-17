Maryland Receives Federal Approval of New School Improvement Plan

BALTIMORE (January 17, 2018) --The U.S. Department of Education has approved Maryland’s plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the federal law requiring state action on school improvement.
The U.S. Department of Education’s announcement can be found here: https://www.ed.gov/news/press-releases/secretary-devos-approves-marylands-essa-state-plan
Maryland’s complete ESSA plan will be available here: http://marylandpublicschools.org/about/Documents/ESSA/ESSAMDSubmissionConsolidatedStatePlan011018.pdf
