Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) takes on redistricting — again

Governor Larry Hogan (R) said Thursday that he has signed on to an amicus brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court that will decide whether partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional...
“I fully and proudly stand with the people of Maryland in supporting this case and supporting redistricting reforms at every level all across the country,” Hogan said in announcing that he would join the amicus brief filed by former governor Gray Davis, a Democrat.
Hogan encouraged other current and former governors from both parties to join him to “protect our citizens’ most basic right, the right to free and fair elections.”
The governor also plans to resubmit legislation this year to create a non-partisan redistricting commission to draw congressional and legislative boundaries. The legislation has failed to move out of the General Assembly the past two years.
The last time I checked the Governor was the Executive Branch. Since when does the Executive branch start doing the job of the Legislative branch.
Since the Governor is playing lawmaker, then why doesn't he submit legislation so that honest people can carry concealed weapons(CCW). Why doesn't he submit legislation to repeal those draconian, anti-Second Amendment gun laws created by Democrats.
