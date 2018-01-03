MARYLAND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WEATHER STATEMENT

MEMA Monitoring Winter Storm and Arctic Front Starting Tonight, Eastern Shore Bracing for Heaviest Snowfall
Residents Should Be Aware and Take Appropriate Actions to Stay SafeREISTERSTOWN, Md. (January 3, 2018) — A winter storm will move up the East Coast Wednesday night, bringing accumulating snow to parts of Maryland, with wind gusts and frigid temperatures across the State. The National Weather Service has issued either Winter Storm or Blizzard Warnings for the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Winter Weather Advisories for much of central and southern Maryland, and the national capital region.
These areas could see significant snowfall, which will begin late tonight on the lower Eastern Shore and spread northward overnight. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) advises all residents in and around these areas to follow weather forecasts as they are updated. In addition to snow, the majority of the State will have frigid temperatures.
“As we prepare for this winter weather I urge all Marylanders to use common sense and take all necessary precautions,” said Governor Hogan. “Our state agencies and employees are working very hard to keep our roads passable, but the freezing temperatures we are experiencing could create extremely dangerous conditions. Put safety first by staying off the roads whenever possible, following your local weather forecasts, and heeding all warnings.”
MEMA is closely monitoring the storm and is coordinating preparedness and response efforts with local emergency management officials and state agencies. Residents in different areas of Maryland may feel different effects from this weather system. It is possible that light snow could fall in the Baltimore-Washington corridor early tomorrow and affect the Thursday morning commute.
MEMA Executive Director Russell Strickland said, “Marylanders on the Eastern Shore and in southern Maryland should stay off the roads during the storm. Commuters and travelers should pay close attention to morning traffic and weather reports and plan accordingly.”
Additionally, Maryland residents should consider taking the following actions:
Closely monitor updated weather forecasts and keep electronic communications devices charged.
Be cautious shoveling snow or ice to avoid overexertion. Take frequent breaks and keep hydrated.
If you must travel, make sure to have car chargers, kitty litter or sand for traction, and blankets and drinks in case you become stranded. Let friends or family know of your travel route and expected arrival time.
Never run generators indoors, in closed areas, or near vents.
Know who to contact in the case of a power outage. Emergency phone numbers for utility companies can be found here: http://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/PowerOutages.aspxTraffic, weather, and power outage alerts, as well as winter preparedness information, can be accessed on MEMA’s website at mema.maryland.gov. You can also follow MEMA on Twitter @MDMEMA and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA for updated information.
