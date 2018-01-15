Monday, January 15, 2018
Local Candidates Need To Run On Their Own Record
I see a disturbing trend with certain people running for Office in the next election. It seems some people don't think they can win an election without attaching themselves to others. Take note this is the dumbest damn thing you could ever do. People with integrity and the belief in their own abilities should not need to have someone else with them to win an election. I call that lame coat tail bs. The best people are the ones who run on their own with no promises made to others running. It all is good ol boy bs and watch closely those who can't help but name drop others who are running for office to make it a 1 and 2 punch. That tells you all you need to know..tied at the hip with no hope of integrity or having your own set of balls
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 1/15/2018 12:13:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Damn well stated!
Post a Comment