Kmart The Newest Victim In Modern World

It was very sad to hear that a long time staple to shoppers in Salisbury the Kmart on Tilghman Road would be closing its doors forever in early spring.
It is just another example of the modern world closing old staples like these every day. With stores like Wal-Mart, Target and of course the modern way of online ordering, its really the end of an era.
My Grandmother worked at that kmart after her retirement for many years at the service desk, so I have many fond memories of that location.
I really feel its only a matter of time that sears and Macy's will be joining the list
