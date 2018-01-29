Keep checking Back

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
What is Culver doing about that trailer park mess?
8:16 NOTHING...Joe A. told him to just stay at Roadie Joe's cause those folks have no value to his cause! Culver follows the dollars...
I have not skin in the game, don't know Culver or any resident of the mentioned Park. What can he do 8:16? What in his job description can he do, if you are speaking of a rent increase in the media? You tell us, inquiring minds want to know. Does Culver have a magic Rabbit in a hat that cures all ills? I patiently wait your legal answer, what say you?
The morning is over so does that mean we should expect the news to come rolling in now???????????
Post a Comment
4 comments:
What is Culver doing about that trailer park mess?
8:16 NOTHING...Joe A. told him to just stay at Roadie Joe's cause those folks have no value to his cause! Culver follows the dollars...
I have not skin in the game, don't know Culver or any resident of the mentioned Park. What can he do 8:16? What in his job description can he do, if you are speaking of a rent increase in the media? You tell us, inquiring minds want to know. Does Culver have a magic Rabbit in a hat that cures all ills? I patiently wait your legal answer, what say you?
The morning is over so does that mean we should expect the news to come rolling in now???????????
Post a Comment