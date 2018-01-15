It's that time of year again! Seal time!
Our ACOs ask citizens to please call, 410-723-6600, if they see a seal on the beach. Most seals on the beach are perfectly healthy and are just resting, but are monitored by both our Animal Control Officers and the National Aquarium.
Please remember to view the animal from afar and do not attempt to touch or feed them. Seals can carry many diseases including, but not limited to, rabies and herpes.
If you see a seal that may be in need of medical attention, please call the National Aquarium’s Stranding Hotline at 410-373-0083, or Maryland’s Natural Resources Police at 1-800-628-9944.
Also, please check out the link below for more information or National Aquarium.
http://aqua.org/care/national-aquarium-animal-rescue/seals
http://aqua.org/care/national-aquarium-animal-rescue/seals
If interested in helping with the seals, please check out the Maryland Coastal Bays Program.
No comments:
Post a Comment