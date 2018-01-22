Irritated Beyond Belief

It is 2018 correct?? I mean when I heard about this taking down a loomis truck this morning at the State Employee Credit Union, I thought these guys are dumb with all the cameras they will catch them quick. I went to calls all over Salisbury today following this case and all that we got was this picture shown above. This looks like something from a vhs camera from 1987. Do banks just not care? I mean seriously this is the best they can do???This is the most generic looking picture ever.
