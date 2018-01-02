Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Ice Breaking Operation Near Smith Island



The state Icebreaker J. Millard Tawes broke through 4 to 5 inches of ice around Smith Island, Maryland to clear a path for the school boat, mail boat and commercial fishing activities.
Posted by on

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

In 1976 or thereabouts I rode a Honda 350 from Crisfield to Smith Island on the ice.A guy had attempted it many years earlier on a Harley & was never seen again,so I lightened the load by a whole lot.The helicopter that was taking supplies to the island flew over me twice coming and going.

January 2, 2018 at 4:47 PM
Anonymous said...

4:47 DID THEY FIND THE HARLEY

January 2, 2018 at 5:56 PM
Anonymous said...

Any Flea Sightings?

January 2, 2018 at 6:32 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)