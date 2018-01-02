Ice Breaking Operation Near Smith Island

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
In 1976 or thereabouts I rode a Honda 350 from Crisfield to Smith Island on the ice.A guy had attempted it many years earlier on a Harley & was never seen again,so I lightened the load by a whole lot.The helicopter that was taking supplies to the island flew over me twice coming and going.
4:47 DID THEY FIND THE HARLEY
Any Flea Sightings?
