Monday, January 8, 2018

How Are Your Roads ?

Anonymous said...

The bronco is on at the civic center on the 19th isn't it , time to break out the cowboy boots and put the snow boots up . YEE HAA

January 8, 2018 at 9:13 AM
Anonymous said...

Old Ocean City Road east past Beaver Run School still patchy in spots, Walston Switch Road very slick! All side streets, Lois Ave, Granada and further east are a mess!

January 8, 2018 at 10:05 AM
Anonymous said...

no way schools will be open tomorrow

January 8, 2018 at 10:14 AM

