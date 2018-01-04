Governor Larry Hogan Signs Executive Order Declaring State of Emergency for Lower Shore

Governor Larry Hogan Signs Executive Order Declaring State of Emergency for Lower ShoreOrder Issued in Anticipation of Blizzard Conditions, Dangerous Temperatures, High WindsANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan today signed Executive Order 01.01.2018.01 declaring a state of emergency in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties beginning Wednesday, January 3rd in anticipation of heavy snowfall, winds, and freezing temperatures as a result of a winter storm, creating potential power outages, hazardous travel conditions, and potentially impassable roadways. The executive order will allow the state to efficiently coordinate support and provide additional assistance to those counties.
“I urge all Lower Shore residents – and all Marylanders – to stay warm, stay safe, and avoid unnecessary travel. Freezing temperatures and heavy winds mean increased danger on our roads, even after the snow has stopped falling,” said Governor Hogan. “The state stands ready to offer any and all necessary resources to impacted counties.”
The Hogan administration has directed state agencies to stand ready to respond to the effects of this storm, including the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Wintry weather and dangerous conditions may continue throughout Thursday, January 4th.
For more information, residents can also go to MEMA’s website at mema.maryland.gov, follow MEMA’s Twitter feed at @MDMEMA, or follow MEMA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA.
