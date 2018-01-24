Five Arrested in Felton Meth Lab Operation
Felton – The Delaware State Police have arrested five suspects in connection with the manufacturing of Methamphetamine (Meth) at an abandoned residence.
On Monday, January 22, 2018 at approximately 9:25 p.m. members of the Governor’s Task Force unit responded to an abandoned residence located in the 9000 block of Canterbury Road in an attempt to locate 37-year-old David Sharp of Felton who had active warrants out of Troop 3. Through investigative measures, it was learned that Sharp was possibly squatting in the abandoned residence. Upon arrival, unit members made contact with 39-year-old Marlena Korona (Perry) of Felton who was exiting the driveway of the residence. While Troopers were attempting to identify the owners of the residence, 33-year-old Joshua Wilson of Harrington was observed exiting the residence through a second story window onto the roof and was subsequently taken into custody. While at the front door of the residence, 39-year-old Mary Prichard of Dover and 32-year-old Brandi Luciano of Hartly were taken into custody, as they exited. A search of the residence was conducted and David Sharp was found hiding in a bedroom closet. While conducting a search of the second floor an active meth lab was observed in a bedroom. A member of the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit (KDU) and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) arrived at the scene and confirmed the meth manufacturing lab was present on the property. The Little Creek Fire Department and Deldot were also on scene due to the roadway being shut down. The components used to manufacture meth along with key ingredients in making the drug were safely collected and seized by DNREC.
All five suspects were arrested and transported to Troop 3 without further incident. Sharp was charged with Operating a Clandestine Laboratory, Drug Dealing, Conspiracy 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Impersonation. He was also charged on his outstanding warrant for multiple Theft and Unlawful Use of a Credit Card charges. He was arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $17,500 secured bond.
Korona (Perry), Wilson, Prichard and Luciano were all charged with Operating a Clandestine Laboratory, Drug Dealing, Conspiracy 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and arraigned out of Justice of the Peace Court 7. Korona (Perry) was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $2,500.00 secured bond. Wilson was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $16,500.00 secured bond. Prichard was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $7,000.00 secured bond. Luciano was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $16,500.00 cash only bond.
Canterbury Road in the area of Andrews Lake Road was closed until the scene was deemed safe. No evacuations were ordered as it was determined that there was no immediate hazard to nearby residents.
