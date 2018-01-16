Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:    January 14, 2018
Time:   5:41 p.m.
Location / Address:  7290 Division Street, Willards, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:   8’ x 10’ wood framed residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants:   Nicolaus Grant (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $500                      Contents: $500
Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Willards
# of Alarms: 1      # Of Firefighters:  15
Time to Control:   20 minutes
Discovered By:  Passerby
Area of Origin:   Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:   Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
