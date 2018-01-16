Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 14, 2018
Time: 5:41 p.m.
Location / Address: 7290 Division Street, Willards, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 8’ x 10’ wood framed residential outbuilding
Owner / Occupants: Nicolaus Grant (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $500 Contents: $500
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Willards
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 20 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
