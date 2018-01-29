Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 26, 2018
Time: 2:57 p.m.
Location / Address: 502 Rose St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Louis Bonet (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 12 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Exterior
Preliminary Cause: Incendiary (intentionally set fire)
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
