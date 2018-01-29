Monday, January 29, 2018

Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   January 26, 2018
Time:  2:57 p.m.
Location / Address:  502 Rose St., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:  Louis Bonet  (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $1,000                      Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status:  Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury
# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  15
Time to Control:  12 minutes
Discovered By:   Passerby
Area of Origin:   Exterior
Preliminary Cause:  Incendiary (intentionally set fire)

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
