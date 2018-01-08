Fire Marshal Notice Of investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 6, 2018
Time: 6:22 p.m.
Location / Address: 7240 Sixty Foot Rd., Unit #22, Pittsville, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story wood framed apartment building
Owner / Occupants: T & M Management (Owner) Pauline Walker & Greg Farlow (Occupants)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $500 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: Present, not activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: Present, not activated
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Pittsville
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 6
Time to Control: 14 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Interior wall
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
