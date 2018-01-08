Monday, January 8, 2018

Fire Marshal Notice Of investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:    January 6, 2018
Time:   6:22 p.m.
Location / Address:   7240 Sixty Foot Rd., Unit #22, Pittsville, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  Two story wood framed apartment building
Owner / Occupants: T & M Management (Owner) Pauline Walker & Greg Farlow (Occupants)
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $500                      Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status:  Present, not activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  Present, not activated
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Pittsville
# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  6
Time to Control:  14 minutes
Discovered By:   Occupant
Area of Origin:  Interior wall

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation
