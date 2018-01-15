Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Friday, January 5, 2018 deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cambridge Police Department teamed up to execute 2 Search & Seizure Warrants in the City of Cambridge. The two warrants were issued after an investigation was conducted by the Tactical Narcotics Team which is made up of a deputy and a Cambridge Officer. The target of the investigation was 47 year old Donte Thomas Holliday of 506 Glenburn Ave. Apt. 11, Cambridge, Md. sidence targeted was 422 Linden Ave. Cambridge, Md. The suspect alternated between the two addresses. The suspect was located at the Glenburn Ave. address along with 26 year old Laniya Nicole Pasley who also resides there. The search of the Glenburn Avenue residence revealed 12 baggies of Cocaine (11.7 grams), 34 Oxycodone Pills, 4650.00 in U.S.Currency, 3 cell phones, 13 used plastic baggies and 7 unused plastic baggies. The search at 422 Linden Ave. revealed 11 baggies of Cocaine (75 grams), 8 individual vials of Crack Cocaine, 3 bags of Heroin, 2 Electronic scales, 3 cell phones, 10 Oxycodone pills, $2,114.00 in U.S. Currency and 2 boxes of Plastic Baggies.Holliday was charged with 3 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Oxycodone, 2 counts of Possession of Paraphernalia and 2 counts of maintaining a common nuisance. He was ordered Held without Bond. Pasley was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to distribute Cocaine, Possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Oxycodone, Possession of Paraphernalia and maintaining a common Nuisance. She was also Held without Bond.
1 by 1!
Excellent
Major bust there
AD see this?
