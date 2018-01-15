Monday, January 15, 2018

Delmarva's Most Wanted

Ronald Michael Abrams



White Male, 5’08”, 150 lbs.
DOB 03/06/1971     47 years of age
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Abrams’ last known address was Salisbury MD
Abrams is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a District Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in December 2017 on the charges of Burglary 4th, Theft less $1000, & Theft Scheme

Shalonda Wynette Batson



Black Female, 5’04”, 150 lbs.
DOB 11/28/1977     40 years of age
Black hair, Brown eyes
Batson’s last known address was Parsonsburg MD
Batson is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in December 2017 on the charges of Theft under $300

Wood Mike Queens Belfort



Black Male, 5’08”, 135 lbs.
DOB 03/07/1997   20 years of age
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Belfort’s last known address was Salisbury MD
Belfort is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a District Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in June 2016 on the charges of Theft less $1000 and Conspiracy

Justin Nigell Goslee



Black Male, 5’06”, 170 lbs.
DOB 12/07/1991     26 years of age
Black hair, Brown eyes
Goslee’s last known address was Salisbury MD
Goslee is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on District Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in April on the charges of Escape 2nd

John Calvin Hopkins Jr.



White Male, 6’00”, 225 lbs.
DOB 11/16/1964       53 years of age
Brown hair,   Brown eyes
Hopkins’ last known address was Silver Spring MD and Millsboro DE
Hopkins is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant issued in September for Violation of Probation on the charges of Theft under $1000

Thomas Nathan Redding



White Male, 6’02”, 250 lbs.
DOB 09/21/1983     34 years of age
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Redding’s last known address was Rehoboth Beach DE
Redding is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a District Court Arrest Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in December 2017 for a Violation of Probation hearing on the charges of Theft $10,000-100,000 and Motor Vehicle Theft
If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call Crime Solvers. If you call in your tip, and it leads to an arrest, you will get a cash reward.

CRIME SOLVERS:

Phone: (410) 548-1776
Anonymous said...

nice looking bunch. they are all Wicomico county employees. they were all operating snow plows during the blizzard

January 15, 2018 at 2:49 PM
Anonymous said...

It says the guy at the top has brown eyes. They look blue to me....one blew this way and one blew that way. hahahahahaha sorry, couldn't resist.

January 15, 2018 at 2:55 PM

