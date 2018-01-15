Delmarva's Most Wanted

Ronald Michael Abrams
White Male, 5’08”, 150 lbs.
DOB 03/06/1971 47 years of age
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Abrams’ last known address was Salisbury MD
Abrams is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a District Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in December 2017 on the charges of Burglary 4th, Theft less $1000, & Theft Scheme
Shalonda Wynette Batson
Black Female, 5’04”, 150 lbs.
DOB 11/28/1977 40 years of age
Black hair, Brown eyes
Batson’s last known address was Parsonsburg MD
Batson is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in December 2017 on the charges of Theft under $300
Wood Mike Queens Belfort
Black Male, 5’08”, 135 lbs.
DOB 03/07/1997 20 years of age
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Belfort’s last known address was Salisbury MD
Belfort is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a District Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in June 2016 on the charges of Theft less $1000 and Conspiracy
Justin Nigell Goslee
Black Male, 5’06”, 170 lbs.
DOB 12/07/1991 26 years of age
Black hair, Brown eyes
Goslee’s last known address was Salisbury MD
Goslee is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on District Court Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in April on the charges of Escape 2nd
John Calvin Hopkins Jr.
White Male, 6’00”, 225 lbs.
DOB 11/16/1964 53 years of age
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Hopkins’ last known address was Silver Spring MD and Millsboro DE
Hopkins is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a Circuit Court Bench Warrant issued in September for Violation of Probation on the charges of Theft under $1000
Thomas Nathan Redding
White Male, 6’02”, 250 lbs.
DOB 09/21/1983 34 years of age
Brown hair, Brown eyes
Redding’s last known address was Rehoboth Beach DE
Redding is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a District Court Arrest Bench Warrant issued for Failure to Appear in December 2017 for a Violation of Probation hearing on the charges of Theft $10,000-100,000 and Motor Vehicle Theft
If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call Crime Solvers. If you call in your tip, and it leads to an arrest, you will get a cash reward.
CRIME SOLVERS:
Phone: (410) 548-1776
nice looking bunch. they are all Wicomico county employees. they were all operating snow plows during the blizzard
It says the guy at the top has brown eyes. They look blue to me....one blew this way and one blew that way. hahahahahaha sorry, couldn't resist.
