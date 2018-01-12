Delmar Fire Department Joe Morris Jr Driving On 6 Year Expired Tags

It appears as tho Delmar Fire Department's President Joseph Morris JR is following in his friend and past president Andy's footsteps thinking he is above the law. How is it that the president of a fire department can respond with lights too the firehouse for emergency calls on 6 year expired tags?
As long as he doesn't get caught what's the problem?
Maybe some of those stick-ons came loose because of the very cold weather!
Book him, Dano.
The problem is that it is the law he is breaking. If everbody else has to follow the law than so does he.
He will now since they showed it on Facebook
And this is my business why?
Insurance would probably be invalid.
8:52...you may have insurance without being registered, you can't be registered without insurance.
Delmar voting in Station 13 members.
The man has no worries and I don’t think 152 bucks for stickers and tags is a big deal to him... he’s got big money .... train money... plus a lot of play money from working as a paid driver for Mardela he drives all three of his vehicles there. This tag is on his ford truck .. check out his lady’s man car .. when it’s warm he drives his jaguar!!! The lady’s around there love it he’s kinda like a pretty boy but bad a$$!
This doesn't say much for the local cops. I see this all the time. Notice the cars in parking lots and other places and you will realize how many folks drive with expired tags. The cops obviously don't care.
