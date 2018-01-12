Friday, January 12, 2018

Delmar Fire Department Joe Morris Jr Driving On 6 Year Expired Tags


It appears as tho Delmar Fire Department's President Joseph Morris JR is following in his friend and past president Andy's footsteps thinking he is above the law. How is it that the president of a fire department can respond with lights too the firehouse for emergency calls on 6 year expired tags?


                                                 
Posted by on

11 comments:

Anonymous said...

As long as he doesn't get caught what's the problem?

January 12, 2018 at 7:27 AM
Anonymous said...

Maybe some of those stick-ons came loose because of the very cold weather!

January 12, 2018 at 8:01 AM
Anonymous said...

Book him, Dano.

January 12, 2018 at 8:03 AM
Anonymous said...

The problem is that it is the law he is breaking. If everbody else has to follow the law than so does he.

January 12, 2018 at 8:13 AM
Anonymous said...

He will now since they showed it on Facebook

January 12, 2018 at 8:34 AM
Anonymous said...

And this is my business why?

January 12, 2018 at 8:37 AM
Anonymous said...

Insurance would probably be invalid.

January 12, 2018 at 8:52 AM
Anonymous said...

8:52...you may have insurance without being registered, you can't be registered without insurance.

January 12, 2018 at 9:41 AM
Anonymous said...

Delmar voting in Station 13 members.

January 12, 2018 at 9:51 AM
Anonymous said...

The man has no worries and I don’t think 152 bucks for stickers and tags is a big deal to him... he’s got big money .... train money... plus a lot of play money from working as a paid driver for Mardela he drives all three of his vehicles there. This tag is on his ford truck .. check out his lady’s man car .. when it’s warm he drives his jaguar!!! The lady’s around there love it he’s kinda like a pretty boy but bad a$$!

January 12, 2018 at 10:02 AM
Anonymous said...

This doesn't say much for the local cops. I see this all the time. Notice the cars in parking lots and other places and you will realize how many folks drive with expired tags. The cops obviously don't care.

January 12, 2018 at 10:14 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)