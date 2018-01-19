Days Inn Manager Statement On Post Regarding Calls For Service

I want to thank the general manager for contacting me about this post and giving a response.
I think my response is suited. Here's what I'll say the best value has had a prostitution sting, a child got shot and killed while the owners were there and knew a party was going on, the best western has had overdose, even the holiday inn express in Delmar has had a prostitution sting. Here are some stats. Traffic 9 calls which means someone was stopped and pulled off 13 into our property, trespassing 13 which is us calling for people refusing to pay, intoxicated pedestrian which happens everywhere 2, extra patrols 19 which is rather us asking for them or spd doing them, 12 suspicious person. That right there is 50 calls for nothing of actual criminal activity. I didn't go through the rest but sure there are more. My company operates on the up and up which most don't. We can't stop an element 100 percent of the time because we don't know who people are. We by law can't discriminate who we rent too. All we can do is have security procedures in place and call police when needed. Let me remind you and your readers something this is Salisbury and I know people want to act like it's an all American city but it's not 2009. We don't allow long term residency like that here like some hotels but hotels like us get homeless people who don't have homes and scared to go to shelters or they are too proud too go, we get families who have no heat because they can't afford it but make too much money to get help from the very government that says they have a heart, we get single mothers who busts their asses and can't save money for homes because of renters high prices and they don't want to pay less to be in urban areas Salisbury likes to try and hide instead of help, we get hardworking people who leave another state to come work without their families they love. Yes we get an element who doesn't but majority of our people are here for reasons not of criminal activity but because places like Marriott are too expensive so while I don't ever agree or support an element I'm proud to be a part of this hotel as we service the community that the community doesn't serve. I support our police and thank them for their work they have done to keep my property safe. But when you say the company you mean me. I say hotels like us are needed and are an asset to this community and as long as the hotel does it's job and calls the police when needed instead of letting things go then how can we be spoke of negative? What give you that right to form that opinion? When probably over half of calls don't end up with any criminal activity. Do stories about the dope problem, do stories about the young kids shooting each other up in our community and how somebody needs to step in and help that stuff.
The point is when a hotel like sleep inn or microtel are at 70 they are 8nside enclosed hotels we aren't in their comp set look at our prices compared to our competitors quality is usually 5 dollars higher, best western is right around our rate. We are an economy brand hotel we have limited services so our prices have to be lower at this time of year but once April comes locals leave and tourists come. Trust me if I had a hotel where I could get all business people and stuff like that I would but this is what we have to work with and we do the best we can. We know an element can get in easy at a hotel like us but there are more hotels like us in our area than the Marriott. One of the readers compared us to the thriftt travel inn. Lol I have been in the hotel business in Salisbury for 18 years I started at the Chesapeake inn I know the history of the thrift travel they were promoting prostitution even profiting if we have any suspicions about anything like that I ask for assistance.
No comments:
Post a Comment