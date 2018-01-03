FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
1/3/2018
Contact: Mayor's Office
410-548-3100
Citywide State of Emergency and Snow Emergency declared
Salisbury – The expectation of extreme winter conditions over the next 18-24 hours has led to the declaration of a State of Emergency, and a Snow Emergency in the City of Salisbury. Both the State of Emergency and the Snow Emergency will take effect when the average snowfall citywide reaches four inches (4”), which is anticipated to occur during the overnight hours tonight.
Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, the Chief of Police may declare a snow emergency for all snow emergency routes as a whole or for any one or more snow emergency routes as deemed necessary.
Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.040 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, it is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect.
Additionally, pursuant to Chapter 10.12.050, during the time when a snow emergency is in effect, the police department shall have the authority to take possession of, issue citations for, remove, tow away and impound any vehicle found parked, stalled, incapable of proceeding under its own power or left unattended upon any street designated as a snow emergency route; and, before the owner thereof may thereafter obtain possession of such vehicles, he shall first pay the cost of removing such vehicle and any storage charges.
Again, these emergency declarations are being announced in advance of them actually taking effect, to allow citizens to prepare. Depending upon the rate of snowfall, expect both states of emergency to begin at some point overnight tonight.
Citizens are urged to stay at home and avoid driving if at all possible. If you must drive during this snow event, it is important to realize that the most slippery surfaces do not appear as hazardous as they actually are. Bridges, overpasses
and intersections are common areas where the pavement freezes faster than on ordinary roadways. Please slow down, and allow extra distance when braking.
For service calls after normal business hours, please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. For emergency situations, please dial 911 immediately.
For information on snow emergency routes and plowing/salting operations, visit www.salisbury.md, or http://bit.ly/2BhxRj0
###
