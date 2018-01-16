Bob Culver Working To Replace Entire County Council

One term Bob Culver has gotten in his mind that the best way to make it easier for him to screw up the County more is to go after the Council people who keep him in check.
Joe Holloway, Mark Kilmer,Matt Holloway,John Cannon,Larry Dodd,Ernie Davis.
Bob has been actively seeking in their respective districts anyone that will challenge them for their seat in hopes of having a rubber stamp Council.
Hilarious part is he won't be around so he is wasting his time. The Wicomico County Republican Club needs to stand up to this attack on fellow Republicans
1 comment:
Come on, I thought you were going to go all Grinchy. You got it in you, turn it loose.
Post a Comment