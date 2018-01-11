Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Has anyone noticed the lack of remorse being shown lately by these people? Even when sentencing is taking place they look like zombies.They show zero emotion.A new breed of don't give a shits has emerged.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Has anyone noticed the lack of remorse being shown lately by these people? Even when sentencing is taking place they look like zombies.They show zero emotion.A new breed of don't give a shits has emerged.
Post a Comment