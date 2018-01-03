Wednesday, January 3, 2018

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED 

BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very
  dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on
  Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow
  accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected, with locally
  higher amounts up to 12 inches.

* WHERE...Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland
  Beaches Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause
  whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of
  the snow is likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.  If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

