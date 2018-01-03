BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very dangerous to impossible, including during the morning commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts up to 12 inches. * WHERE...Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wednesday, January 3, 2018
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 1/03/2018 02:56:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Dan didnt say it was going to be like this.
Looks like Dan is scrambling.....Mike had the corrected map up earlier! Let the snow come! If we get this much snow somebody better take "Little" A$$BURROW a ladder....hell he won't be able to see a damn thing!!! Ha Ha Ha DUDE I'm picking on the little fella again!!!!
Post a Comment