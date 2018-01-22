Monday, January 22, 2018

Bank robbery In Progress Near WiHi Schools Lockdown

State Employees Credit Union robbery in progress schools rushing kids in possible lock down

4 armed black males

Msp helicopter searching area

Loomis armored car was target

4 guys in gray hoodies still at large.
20 comments:

Anonymous said...

Not in Salisbury!! Crime is down!

January 22, 2018 at 8:09 AM
Anonymous said...

It was at SECU...Probably refused to accept their ID's for alcohol.

January 22, 2018 at 8:29 AM
Anonymous said...

How dumb does someone have to be to rob an armored truck where the people inside have real guns?

January 22, 2018 at 8:39 AM
Anonymous said...

they couldn't have been black its too early in the morning

January 22, 2018 at 8:44 AM
Anonymous said...

8:44 Ha Ha Ha sad but true!!!! It was a truly surprise attack....hope MSP "chootem'" Clint!

January 22, 2018 at 8:54 AM
Anonymous said...

8:39 couldn't of been to dumb they got the money, the guards got caught slipping and only thought this happen in New York and big cities.

January 22, 2018 at 9:04 AM
Lisa said...

well they got away and tied up the armour car guy in the branch

January 22, 2018 at 9:05 AM
Anonymous said...

8:44 you funny as shit and I'm black.

January 22, 2018 at 9:06 AM
Anonymous said...

No, they wouldn’t accept a market street inn gift card.

January 22, 2018 at 9:07 AM
Anonymous said...

Welcome to the blackbury

January 22, 2018 at 9:08 AM
Anonymous said...

Check cameras a nursing home across the street

January 22, 2018 at 9:21 AM
Anonymous said...

they must of been hard up, secu, does not have tellers all transaction are done via video tellers.....with all cash being stored inside the machines....

January 22, 2018 at 10:24 AM
Anonymous said...

check all convenience stores for extremely large amounts of lottery sales

January 22, 2018 at 10:59 AM
Anonymous said...

Why so ignorant...so what they are black. You think white people don't sleep all day and then break the law. Why does everything turn into a racial slur?? Let's be greatful that no one was hurt bad or killed. Btw I'm white...smfh

January 22, 2018 at 11:28 AM
Anonymous said...

I don’t think law enforcement needs your tips on how to catch these guys

January 22, 2018 at 11:29 AM
Anonymous said...

Go watch the local weed dealers and liquor store your robbers are bound to show up oh and coke dealer so they can buy a couple ozs to flip.

January 22, 2018 at 11:29 AM
Anonymous said...

Check footlocker the first 4 that buys jordans and timbs in the next couple days they the ones

January 22, 2018 at 11:34 AM
Anonymous said...

West side thugs doing things on Eastside

January 22, 2018 at 11:35 AM
Anonymous said...

The nursing home is too far away for the cameras to check anything.

January 22, 2018 at 11:47 AM
Anonymous said...

They took off like the punks they are when the armored truck guy pull his gun...lol

January 22, 2018 at 11:55 AM

