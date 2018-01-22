Bank robbery In Progress Near WiHi Schools Lockdown

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Not in Salisbury!! Crime is down!
It was at SECU...Probably refused to accept their ID's for alcohol.
How dumb does someone have to be to rob an armored truck where the people inside have real guns?
they couldn't have been black its too early in the morning
8:44 Ha Ha Ha sad but true!!!! It was a truly surprise attack....hope MSP "chootem'" Clint!
8:39 couldn't of been to dumb they got the money, the guards got caught slipping and only thought this happen in New York and big cities.
well they got away and tied up the armour car guy in the branch
8:44 you funny as shit and I'm black.
No, they wouldn’t accept a market street inn gift card.
Welcome to the blackbury
Check cameras a nursing home across the street
they must of been hard up, secu, does not have tellers all transaction are done via video tellers.....with all cash being stored inside the machines....
check all convenience stores for extremely large amounts of lottery sales
Why so ignorant...so what they are black. You think white people don't sleep all day and then break the law. Why does everything turn into a racial slur?? Let's be greatful that no one was hurt bad or killed. Btw I'm white...smfh
I don’t think law enforcement needs your tips on how to catch these guys
Go watch the local weed dealers and liquor store your robbers are bound to show up oh and coke dealer so they can buy a couple ozs to flip.
Check footlocker the first 4 that buys jordans and timbs in the next couple days they the ones
West side thugs doing things on Eastside
The nursing home is too far away for the cameras to check anything.
They took off like the punks they are when the armored truck guy pull his gun...lol
Post a Comment
20 comments:
Not in Salisbury!! Crime is down!
It was at SECU...Probably refused to accept their ID's for alcohol.
How dumb does someone have to be to rob an armored truck where the people inside have real guns?
they couldn't have been black its too early in the morning
8:44 Ha Ha Ha sad but true!!!! It was a truly surprise attack....hope MSP "chootem'" Clint!
8:39 couldn't of been to dumb they got the money, the guards got caught slipping and only thought this happen in New York and big cities.
well they got away and tied up the armour car guy in the branch
8:44 you funny as shit and I'm black.
No, they wouldn’t accept a market street inn gift card.
Welcome to the blackbury
Check cameras a nursing home across the street
they must of been hard up, secu, does not have tellers all transaction are done via video tellers.....with all cash being stored inside the machines....
check all convenience stores for extremely large amounts of lottery sales
Why so ignorant...so what they are black. You think white people don't sleep all day and then break the law. Why does everything turn into a racial slur?? Let's be greatful that no one was hurt bad or killed. Btw I'm white...smfh
I don’t think law enforcement needs your tips on how to catch these guys
Go watch the local weed dealers and liquor store your robbers are bound to show up oh and coke dealer so they can buy a couple ozs to flip.
Check footlocker the first 4 that buys jordans and timbs in the next couple days they the ones
West side thugs doing things on Eastside
The nursing home is too far away for the cameras to check anything.
They took off like the punks they are when the armored truck guy pull his gun...lol
Post a Comment