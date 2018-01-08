Asshole of The Month Award For Parking Excellence

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
One of those snowflakes that couldn't color in the lines at kindergarten now in life can't park inside the lines.
This is what you do with your time? If you look it's obvious this person didn't want to end up slipping on the snow when getting out of the car you idiot.
I don't blame them one bit. Probably a new car and doesn't want some other asshole banging their door into it.
Keep it classy Salisbury and keep that armpit high. Way up high !!!Ray!!!
5:25 & 5:38 You're the reason the world is the way it is. No respect or consideration for anyone else but yourself. Suppose everyone didn't abide by rules & regulations.......says a lot about YOU!
How about some real news for a change.
I have to agree with 6:41 - This is not the case of the person not wanting to step in snow or having a new car. It is a case of the "Me First, so f*** everyone else" society. Yes I said society, not generation. It isn't only snowflakes that do this crap. When I lived there, I saw people of all ages doing it. These are the same people who park in the fire lane, for 60 minutes.I am guessing that most of them have their shiny "Obamamobile" because they are in Welfare-mart spending MY money on free food.As for the new car comment, I have a new car too. Do you know what I do to not get door dings? I park in the "south 40" and hike to the door, been doing it for the last two weeks in sub-zero weather. And hey, guess what!!!! I am still alive! It didn't kill me.This it nothing more than a lazy piece of crap who only thinks of themselves. Hell, I be they wouldn't think twice about parking in a handicap spot if it meant they didn't have to walk so far to get to the door.5:25 & 5:38 - I am guessing you two do this all the time, don't you?????Jackwagons....
Agreed 100%
Funny enough, I saw this car there when I went in at 2PM. This picture is probably hours after that. So, no, this isn't someone who jumped out of their car to dash into Walmart. And I'm glad they got that ticket.
Well said 6:41! No doubt some more ass tards that are better than everyone else. If they were worried about falling, STAY THE HELL HOME. If they were worried about a ding or scratch park at the far end of the lot! Would love to see him get keyed and then watch the bitching and tears flow!
The only TICKET u can get on private property is for parking in a fire lane. I suppose the paper on the windshield is someone sharing their personal feelings about the parking job.
