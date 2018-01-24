An Example For All Local Youth

As President of the Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, Chief Deputy George Nelson had the pleasure of meeting this awesome young man yesterday. Caleb Gragg (6th grader at Somerset Intermediate School), after observing ambulances in Crisfield being very busy in the recent snowstorm, decided he wanted to donate some of his own (XBox) money to help them. Well, yesterday he did so. What an awesome gesture and a fine example of what our youth in this community are and can be. The Ambulance Squad is certainly appreciative and we here at the Sheriff's Office just felt the community should be aware of this act of caring and kindness. He is wise beyond his years.
