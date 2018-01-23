Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A Perfect Example Of Crime Blame Game
One thing that I noted about yesterday's brazen armored truck hit by 4 hooded and armed criminals, was when was the blame game going to start on whose fault this was.
What I mean is this. Every single time we have a serious crime the naysayers who want to blame someone for the issue pop up like whack a moles . Blame Jake Day, Blame Barb Duncan, Blame Santa Claus, Blame the Easter Bunny, etc etc.
The facts are simple, this crime is 4 peoples fault and that is the 4 guys who decided to commit this crime. There is absolutely no way for Jake Day, Barb Duncan, Santa or the Easter Bunny to have any idea that these guys where going to do this. There was no way to plan an extra patrol check for the SECU at that precise time . Maybe if we had Nostradamus as Overseer of our lands he could have prevented it.
Criminals like these guys that are determined to commit this type of crime , do not give two craps about who the police are. Mike Lewis is our Sheriff and obviously that didn't bother them either. We have amazing prosecutors in the States Attorneys Office and that didn't bother them, so as you can see nothing would have stopped them.
This problem that occurs everywhere around the Country is just indicative of a society that thinks it's easier to take what they want rather than work for it.
