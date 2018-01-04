FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
1/4/2018
3:00 p.m. Storm Updates for the City of Salisbury
Salisbury – Snowfall remains heavy as of this
release, but is forecast to begin to taper off in the early evening hours tonight. Snow removal operations have been underway in the City since the early overnight hours, but the relentless snowfall and high winds have necessitated the repeated plowing
of the City’s Snow Emergency Routes. Given the nature and severity of this storm, Field Operations anticipates being able to transition over residential neighborhood plowing operations by mid-morning tomorrow (Friday, 1/5). We appreciate your patience and
understanding.
All City offices will remain CLOSED tomorrow. If you have an emergency, please dial 911 immediately. For non-emergency issues after hours, call 410-548-3165
Trash removal and recycling operations remain suspended until the routes clear. Residents who typically have Thursday or Friday pickup will have their trash removed as soon as it is possible for crews to resume collection (Earliest, Monday.)
As of 1:00 p.m. today, SPD reported more than 60 vehicles stuck and/or stranded, and 4 motor vehicle collisions, with 1 resulting in injury. PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE.
Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, the Chief of Police may declare a snow emergency for all snow emergency routes as a whole or for any one or more snow emergency routes as deemed necessary.
Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.040 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, it is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect.
Additionally, pursuant to Chapter 10.12.050, during the time when a snow emergency is in effect, the police department shall have the authority to take possession of, issue citations for, remove, tow away and impound any vehicle found parked, stalled, incapable of proceeding under its own power or left unattended upon any street designated as a snow emergency route; and, before the owner thereof may thereafter obtain possession of such vehicles, he shall first pay the cost of removing such vehicle and any storage charges.
For service calls after normal business hours, please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. For emergency situations, please dial 911 immediately.
For information on snow emergency routes and plowing/salting operations, visit http://bit.ly/2BhxRj0
5 comments:
Idiots need to stay off the roads
Wicomico County offices closed tomorrow except "essential personnel."
Just read online that Kmart on Tilghman Rd. Is closing for good!!!
3:54 why did I see you momma on the road then?
"Field operations"..what are they the Army Rangers?
