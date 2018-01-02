2018 Latest On North End Construction Projects Including Cracker Barrel, Lidl, Aldi, Bojangles, Harley Davidson Etc

Big update on Lidl. Lidl will not be coming to the Americas best Value Inn location. A title issue with the land has put a stop on their coming to that location, however they are still actively looking for new land to build on the north end.
Aldi is a go and should begin construction at anytime. This is located at the old gas station beside the Maryland State Police barrack.
Harley Davidson is a new player in the property game, and has been approved for a Route 50 location, but have also been negotiating for a North End location in Salisbury.
Bojangles is still a go for the old Burger King location in front of Lowes On North Salisbury Blvd.
Cracker Barrel is an interesting item. Cracker Barrel would love to have the land that the above mentioned Bojangles wants to build on . If the right price could be reached you would get one but not the other. No word on other locations although the Gander Mountain location has been mentioned.
15 comments:
GREAT UPDATE! Love to see a Harley shop here on Route 50! The only problem is their shop rates....can't compete with Rick at Armor Cycle, he is truly a great motorcycle mechanic and very reasonable prices!!!!
Really would like a Cracker Barrel to build here. We were at Golden Coral the other day....same old carpet and odor, thought the new manager would get it in shape but apparently the franchise owner is not interested in cleaning it up. It will probably end up like The Old West Steak House.....CLOSED!
A lot of people hate chain resturaunts but I love cracker barrel. I have gone to Rehobeth beach to eat at one. Bob Evans and golden corral are both sub-par and need staff and freshening menu/interior changes. Cracker barrel is always good and packed and on point.
The only business mentioned that is worth having here is HD.
How many times do I have to tell you CB has never been and won't be located here. Been in Real Estate many years and tried to find a location to fit them. Rumors
Does anyone know when the Arby's by wor-wic will be opening?
Rick is great if you don’t need your work done sometime in the next who knows how long.
10:55 Couldn't agree with you more!
LOL--- Salisbury is delusional as always and has no clue about business.
1) LIDL has put many of their "proposed" stores on hold because of setbacks and how well they have been accepted in the US.
2) Cracker Barrel yah sure. They've been "supposedly" scoping for years and have faced a multitude of setbacks. One hope and dream after another.
3) HD- I could potentially see since Rommel owns just about every HD around here.
12:03 so because you couldn't make a deal with CB ( which I doubt your statement) then CB will turn it's back on this area. go pat yourself on your back on the A$$boring blog
Rommel has had new location 50 & 13 (east side) on the blocks for a year or so now. Every time I'm in their Seaford store, they say it'll be soon.
Where is Armor Cycle located?
Off 13 near the S bend. cant wait for bojangles!
all the poser riders on here will be happy for the harley store so they can go get all there harley items to wear around town like there bad to the bone
12:04....you act simple all you want, that's just one character flaw. Just remember in the future....read my lips....rumor
Instead of a Cracker Barrel, why not a Waffle House?
