...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
EST SATURDAY
* WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning for wet snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are
calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
