Winter Storm Bearing Down On Delmarva

The first winter storm of the season will be affecting the region by late this afternoon and continuing until late Saturday. Low pressure will be tracking across the gulf states today...then northeast to off the North Carolina coast Saturday. There is the potential for accumulating wet snow...mainly along and west of a line from Wallops Island to Emporia Virginia.
Models have trended toward higher amounts of precipitation since early Thursday. There is expected to be a wide zone of mixed rain and wet snow...right now estimated at roughly 50-75 miles either side of a Salisbury MD to Richmond and South Hill VA line. This is still a low confidence snow accumulation forecast...especially in the wide zone of mixed rain and wet snow. Limiting factors are the recent mild weather and marginal cold air now in place over the region. A difference of only 1-2 degrees in temperature along with the rate that precipitation falls will play a large role in how much snow accumulates. A change to all snow over a large area is possible on Saturday as colder air begins to spread into the region. At this time...limited or minimal travel impacts are expected as roads are likely to remain mainly wet.
For the latest snow forecasts visit
Winter Briefing Page
http://www.weather.gov/akq/RainandSnow
Snow Probability Page
http://www.weather.gov/akq/winter
Wayne Albright
Senior Forecaster, WFO AKQ
