Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release On Afternoon Bank Robbery And Chase

PRESS RELEASE
Incident: Bank Robbery
Date of Incident: 12/05/17
Location: PNC Bank, 1512 S. Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Bobby Lee Hornsby Jr. 38 years old, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On December 5, 2017 at approximately 1040HRS, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the PNC Bank
located at 1512 S. Salisbury BLVD, Salisbury, Maryland in reference to a robbery that had just occurred.
The investigation revealed that a white male, later identified as Bobby Lee Hornsby Jr, had entered the bank and handed a bank teller a note demanding money and indicating he had a firearm. Hornsby fled the area in a black Chrysler 200 vehicle. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office notified allied police
agencies of the vehicle and suspect description. During a canvass of the area, Salisbury Police Department detectives located Hornsby and his vehicle in the area of RT 13 and Vine Street. SPD detectives attempted to make contact with Hornsby. Hornsby fled in his vehicle. Units from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department pursued Hornsby. Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack also assisted. The pursuit traveled through Salisbury and ended in the area of RT 50 and RT 50 Bypass, near White Lowe Road. Pursing units forced Hornsby to stop his vehicle. Hornsby purposely rear ended a WCSO Department vehicle during the forced stop, causing minor property damage.
Bobby Lee Hornsby Jr was arrested and is in the custody of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office
pending transfer to WCDC.
Charges: Robbery, Theft, Assault 2nd, Assault 1st, and Resisting arrest
Releasing Authority: Sgt. Kelly Matthews
Date: December 05, 2017
