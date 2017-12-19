Update On Fatal Accident In Mardela

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Location: Ocean Gateway E/O Wallertown Road, Wicomico County, MD.
Deceased: Unknown male
Vehicle #1: 2013 Buick Regal
Vehicle #2: 2004 Freightliner Tractor Trailer
Vehicle #2 Operator: Petion Cetoute, 37 y/o, Pheonix, AZ.
Brief Resume:
On 12/16/2017 at approximately 1750 hrs., Troopers, of the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, responded to Ocean Gateway east of Wallertown Road, Mardela Springs, Maryland for a motor vehicle collision.
Upon arrival, Troopers found that a 2013 Buick Regal collided with a 2004 Freightliner Tractor Trailer. As a result of the collision the Buick became trapped underneath the trailer that was being pulled by the Freightliner. After the collision, the trailer and the Buick became engulfed in fire as they came to rest in lane two of the travel portion of eastbound Ocean Gateway. Preliminary investigation revealed that both vehicles were eastbound on Ocean Gateway when the Buick struck the trailer, being pulled by the Freightliner, and was dragged under the trailer for a short distance. The Freightliner and the Buick came to rest in lane two of Ocean Gateway. The operator of the Freightliner refused treatment at the scene.
As a result of the collision, and the fire, the operator of the Buick was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Buick has not been appropriately identified, and his name is therefore being withheld at this time.
The investigation is still active, and speed is believed to be a factor into the collision. The Maryland State Police were assisted by the State Highway Administration, and Mardela Springs Fire Company for the road closure.
4 comments:
Thanks for the update JT!!!
Refused Treatment? Guess we will soon know if something was in the blood system?
9:13--
One most likely has nothing to do with the other, stop stirring shit! Someone died, have some respect!
9:13--
Says the car struck the tractor trailer, how is it his fault? That man will have to live with this for the rest of his life, although he likely is guilty of nothing. Keep your ill-informed hypothesis to yourself; if nothing else, have respect for the fact someone lost their life. DOT will do their tests as collision SOP; even if he were hurt in his big rig, adrenaline from such a horrific scene probably kept it from showing at the time. The way some "drive" now, it's a wonder this kind of thing doesn't happen more often.
Post a Comment