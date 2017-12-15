Friday, December 15, 2017

Tuesday Morning Signs Are Up At Mall


Posted by on

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Things are looking good in Salisbury! Watch all of A$$BURROW'S jealous and envious minions come and bash the City, I don't understand why they stay IF things are so bad? Why do they come back and write negative things after some do move away? All I can say is they must really love Salisbury and hated that they moved away so they have to justify it in their little minds! LOL Ha Ha Ha

December 15, 2017 at 12:23 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)