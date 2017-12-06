Somerset County Sheriff Recent Arrests

Rahim Harum Abdul of Crisfield, arrested 11-15-17 on a fugitive warrant through Georgia. Abdul was later held without bond pending extradition.
Tyler Kenneth Lee Swift Sr.of Crisfield, arrested 11-16-17 for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving without a license, negligent driving, and throwing objects at a vehicle. Deputies were called to the area of Crisfield Highway for a complaint from the Lower Somerset Ambulance Squad. The ambulance personnel reported that a driver of a green jeep had thrown an unknown object at their ambulance as it past, traveling south on Crisfield Highway. With the assistance of the Crisfield Police Department, the jeep was located in the area of Old State Rd. After coming into contact with the driver, Tyler Swift Sr. Deputies smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Swifts breath and person. Swift later failed sobriety tests and was arrested. Swift was later released on citations pending court actions.
Travis Antwan Jackson of Americus Georgia, arrested 11-17-17 for driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and driving without a license. Jackson was later released on citations pending District Court actions. Deputies investigated a disabled Chevy Tahoe in the area of Ocean Highway and Revells Neck Rd. where they came into contact with Jackson. After smelling the strong odor of alcohol coming from Jackson’s breath and person field sobriety tests were conducted. After failing sobriety tests, Jackson was arrested and later released on citations pending District Court actions.
Christine Lynn Pakulski of Eden, charged 11-17-17 for selling alcohol to someone under twenty one years of age. Pakulski was later released on signature pending District Court actions. The arrest was the result of a underage alcohol detail conducted by the Sheriff’s office throughout the county.
Linda Sue Reames of Crisfield, arrested 11-22-17 on a warrants for CDs possession not marijuana, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, CDS distribution in a school zone, and common nuisance/ distribute CDs. Reames was later held without bond.
Elijah Lee Wilson of Crisfield, arrested 11-22-17 on warrants for possession of CDS, not marijuana, and possession of CDs with the intent to distribute. Wilson was later held without bond.
Tyrone Randy Sterling Jr. of Crisfield, arrested 11-23-17 on warrants for possession of CDS, not marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute CDS. Sterling was later held without bond.
Michael Tyrone White of Crisfield, arrested 11-23-17 on warrants for possession of CDS, not marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute CDS. White was later held without bond.
Charles Andrew Coulbourne of Salisbury, arrested 11-26-17 on warrants for failing to appear in court. Coulbourne was later held without bond.
Shawn Alan Mooney of Crisfield, arrested 11-26-17 on warrants for possession of CDS, not marijuana, and possession with the intent to distribute CDS. Mooney was later held without bond.
Donald Edward Lietz of Princess Anne, arrested 12-2-17 on warrants regarding 1st and 2nd degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Lietz was later held without bond.
Jammar Darrell Roberts of Princess Anne, arrested 12-2-17 on a warrants for possession of CDS, not marijuana, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, CDS distribution within a school zone, firearm/drug traffic crime, CDS distribution with a firearm, illegal possession of regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammo, CDS possession marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts was later held without
