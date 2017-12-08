Shoplifting Investigation Leads To Drug Charges For Felton Man
Released By Sgt. Robert Masten On 12.07.2017 Incident #51.17.13430
On 12.06.2017 Milford Police arrested a 32 year old man to complete an investigation into a shoplifting at Ace Hardware on North DuPont Boulevard (US Rt 113). On 12.06.2017 Milford Police responded to Ace Hardware after it was learned a previous suspect in a shoplifting was back on the premises and needed to be identified. Upon arrival officers contacted Jason A. Corkell, 32 of Felton, and identified him as allegedly being a suspect in a shoplifting that occurred on 12.01.2017. In the 12.01.2017 incident it was reported Mr. Corkell reportedly removed hand tools and fled prior to officers arrival. On 12.06.2017 officers responded to identify Mr. Corkell as part of the 12.01.2017 investigation and once they did, it was learned he was wanted by the Kent County Court of Common Pleas and Kent County Family Court. Mr. Corkell was taken into custody and a subsequent search of Mr. Corkell led to razor blades, heroin, and drug paraphernalia being located. During contact with Mr. Corkell he became disorderly using offensive language that alarmed bystanders. Mr. Corkell has been charged with Shoplifting, Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Disorderly Conduct. Mr. Corkell was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2, where bail was set at $3500.00 secured. Mr. Corkell is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 12.08.2017. Mr. Corkell has been committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction at the Sussex Correctional Institution.
**Updated Photo Not Available At The Time Of This Release**
