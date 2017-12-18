Monday, December 18, 2017

Salisbury Maryland Named #8 On Realtor.com List Of Best Tinsel Towns In America




https://www.realtor.com/news/trends/best-cities-if-you-love-holidays/
7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Why? LMAO

December 18, 2017 at 11:29 AM
Anonymous said...

Based on a Google search?? Give me a break.

Please show me where on house sells for $300,000 in the city limits of Salisbury.

8. Salisbury, MD
Median home price: $299,950

December 18, 2017 at 11:33 AM
Anonymous said...

I agree! I feel we should be #2 at least ESPECIALLY after A$$BURROW sold his properties and moved to West Ocean City. Scum level got elevated in West Ocean city! Sure did make the City Of Salisbury much more appealing, hopefully his outlaw family members followed! That will lower our crime rate.

December 18, 2017 at 12:32 PM
Anonymous said...

WTF

December 18, 2017 at 12:50 PM
Anonymous said...

How? Because of the park? Ocean City has more lights than Salisbury

December 18, 2017 at 3:33 PM
Anonymous said...

Probably another bought title like the all America city one a few years back.

December 19, 2017 at 7:26 AM
Anonymous said...

Very nice post by Realtor.com. Salisbury is no where near as bad as some idiot people would have you to believe!

December 19, 2017 at 11:25 AM

