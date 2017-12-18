Police Seek Public’s Help In Wicomico Co. Home Invasion
(Delmar, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators are searching for a suspect and seeking help from citizens who may have information about the individual involved in a Wicomico County home invasion.
Shortly after 7:00 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the 2900 block of Waller Road in Delmar, MD, for report of a home invasion. This call was placed by one of the victims.
Preliminary, the investigation revealed that an unknown black male attempted to enter the residence by breaking a rear window leading into a bedroom area. One of the two adult victims home at the time observed the suspect trying to break into the bedroom and went outside to confront the suspect.
The suspect then assaulted the victim with a tire iron. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.
After assaulting the victim, the suspect entered the residence and went into the bedroom that he attempted to break into earlier. However, the suspect ran out of the house a short time later without taking anything.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a thin build with mid-length dreadlocks and last seen wearing dark-colored jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt covering his face. No further suspect descriptions were provided to responding troopers.
Maryland State Police K-9 unit responded to the scene to assist and conducted a track with negative results. Maryland State Police Crime Scene responded to the incident as well and processed the scene for evidence.
State police investigators are hoping anyone with information will come forward. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at (410) 749-3101. This investigation is still active and ongoing.
Contact: Sgt. DaVaughn Parker, Office of Media Communications, (410) 653-4236
Senior Trooper J. Brant, Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, (410) 749-3101
4 comments:
I heard he escaped in a gold Nissan with Maryland tags.
I heard his last name is blake and live near old super soda on snowhill road
More to this story then reported?
sounds like snoop dog
