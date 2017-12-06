Wednesday, December 6, 2017
NAACP Wants To Lower Standards For Wicomico County Economic Impact Scholarship Program
In what is a text book example of taking a hand up and making it a hand out, Mary Ashanti leader of our local NAACP wants to lower the 2.0 gpa standard required to be eligible for the Wicomico County Economic Impact Scholarship Program.
The reasoning is it's difficult for black youths to reach that standard. A 2.0 GPA????? Are you kidding me. That is a C average. So instead of encouraging black youths to work hard to bring their average to a C so they are eligible for this Scholarship program, the NAACP wants to lower the standard. Do the leaders of the Black community not see you are doing injustice to your own people by telling Black youth that it's ok if they don't try hard to learn, you are going to give it to them anyway.
This my friends is the perfect example of how a hand up becomes a hand out. Please contact your County Council members and tell them to not lower this GPA requirement.
go here to email them http://www.wicomicocounty.org/185/County-Council
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 12/06/2017 08:41:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
Typical black logic. Then the moronic assholes like ashanti sit their with their fingers shoved up their rank asses wondering why a huge number of blacks are stuck living in cess pools of crime and poverty. Too stupid to figure out if you lower the standards it's not fooling anyone. Any degree will become more meaningless but again morons like ashanti are too dumb to figure this out. That's why blacks out of every other single ethnic group are still behind. Dumb assholes like ashanti. The perfect example is ashanti herself. The moron actually thinks she's educated. Things like this just prove once again animals are more intelligent then she is and can think things though unlike her.
Praise the Lord! Ashanti's finally telling the truth! She's seen the light and has decided to become a REAL Christian and not the fake lying divisive one of her demon infested past! FINALLY she is admitting blacks ARE inferior to whites and need special treatment. There is a God! Ashanti ain't lying for once in her life! Blacks can't keep up with whites because they can't keep up with them intellectually. Keep up the good work Ashanti in telling all that blacks aren't as intelligent as whites.
Ashanti herself is an example of lowered standards for blacks. Though she is supposed to be "educated" she once compared American prisons to Nazi concentration camps. I can't stand her. She is the epitome of Ghetto garbage and proof you can take them out of the ghetto but you can never take it out of them.
Post a Comment