MSP Princess Anne Barrack Dui Arrests

Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks November DUI Arrests
The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of November 2017:
- Cody Lee Boswell, 25 YOA, Crisfield, MD
- Toni Liesa Miles, 51 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Mario Antonio Salazar, 43 YOA, Brawley, CA
- Ronnie Lee Payne, 36 YOA, Princess Anne, MD
- Kathy Marie Cropper, 40 YOA, Salisbury, MD
- Marco Phillip Lee, 37 YOA, Quantico, MD
- Jordan Alan Hitchens, 31 YOA, Huntingtown, MD
No comments:
Post a Comment