Tuesday, December 5, 2017

***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY**** 
Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in indentifying the below pictured subject.
This subject is wanted in questioning in a shoplifting investigation that occurred at Baker's Hardware.
If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. You can also comment below with information. 
Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
