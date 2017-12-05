***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY****
Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in indentifying the below pictured subject.
This subject is wanted in questioning in a shoplifting investigation that occurred at Baker's Hardware.
If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. You can also comment below with information.
Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
