Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Dorchester County

(EASTON, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday in Dorchester County.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the victim, Chaz Joseph Wilson, 28, of Cambridge, was alone and waiting for a tow truck after his vehicle broke down on the shoulder of eastbound Rt. 392. When the tow truck arrived, Wilson began to exit his vehicle and was immediately struck by another passing vehicle, which was also traveling eastbound on Rt. 392.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck Wilson, Ryan Harrison Berry, 24, of Magnolia, Delaware, was the only occupant in his vehicle and was not injured. He remained at the scene of the crash. According to troopers at the scene, impairment is not believed to be a factor in this case at this time.
The investigation continues.
Sounds like Mr. Berry failed to move to the left? Very sad news!
