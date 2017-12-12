Maryland State Police Easton Barrack investigate 4 car head on collision on US Rt 50 in Talbot County

(Easton, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating a four-vehicle collision in Talbot County.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Troopers from the Easton Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Ocean Gateway (US. Rt. 50) and Skipton Landing Road in Easton, Maryland.
According to a preliminary investigation, a green Nissan, being driven by Katie Cray Long, 43, of Centerville, Maryland, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of US Rt. 50. During this time the Easton Barrack received multiple 911 calls about the vehicle. A Short time later, the Easton Barrack was notified that a vehicle in that area was involved in a head on collision.
Upon the Troopers arrival it was learned that Long had struck three (3) vehicles, one being head on in the front passenger side of the vehicle. Long and the passenger of the vehicle that was struck head on were transported by aviation to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. Based on evidence at scene Long is being investigated for driving under the influence of Alcohol and Prescription Drugs.
US Rt. 50 was closed for approximately two hours at the site of the collision while investigators from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack investigated the collision.
The collision remains under investigation.
