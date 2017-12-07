Thursday, December 7, 2017
Local Area Snowfall Forecast
Good morning, here is the latest information regarding the potential for snow Friday evening into Saturday. We are generally expecting a slushy half an inch to an inch of accumulation primarily along the corridor from Emporia, VA to Salisbury, MD. Generally all rain is anticipated near the coast with possibly a few snowflakes mixing in Friday night. Warm ground and road temperatures will limit travel impacts. This is still an evolving situation so continue to follow www.weather.gov/wakefield and our winter weather page at http://www.weather.gov/
akq/winterfor the latest information!
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 12/07/2017 08:31:00 AM
